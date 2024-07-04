Port concessions, the Economic and Financial Plans must be drawn up on the basis of a format developed by ART

The Transport Regulation Authority, with resolution no.
89/2024 of 26 June last, as part of the proceedings initiated
for the revision of the regulation in the port sector has adopted
A first supplement relating to measure 2 of resolution no.
57/2018 ("Methodologies and criteria to guarantee access to
fair and non-discriminatory to port infrastructure. First
regulatory measures"). With this intervention, the Plans
Economic and financial aspects of the participants in the award procedures
of the concessions announced by the Port System Authorities
must be drawn up on the basis of a special format developed
by the Authority.
The amendment was also necessary due to the
new provisions contained in the "Regulations" and in the
related "Guidelines" on the subject, adopted by the Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport with decree no. 110 of 21 April
2023, which constituted the necessary fulfilment to achieve
of Milestone M3C2-2, enabling the disbursement of the third instalment of the
PNRR and which provide for the involvement of the
Regulation of Transport in the definition of the PEF schemes of the
port concessionaires, aimed, among other things, at the
determination of an appropriate duration of the concessions and the
definition of industry benchmarks.