The keel laying of the new GNV Virgo ro-pax took place in China

Yesterday at the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International
the GNV keel laying ceremony was held
Virgo
, the third of the four ro-pax units currently in operation
construction on behalf of the Italian company GNV of the MSC group.
GNV Virgo
will be the first dual-fuel ship in the fleet
of the company capable of being powered by natural gas
liquefied and on the occasion of the ceremony the CEO
of GNV, Matteo Catani, underlined that, as mentioned in the
A few days ago, the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, LNG
"It represents the fuel on which our sector will have to
aim in the coming years to concretely address, provided that
the government supports its availability and dissemination, the
energy transition and achieve the ambitious targets set
by the European Union".
GNV Virgo will have a gross tonnage of about 52,300
tons, a length of 218 meters, a width of 29.60 meters
and will be able to reach a maximum speed of 25 knots.
It will have more than 420 cabins and will have a capacity
of 1,785 passengers and 2,780 linear meters of rolling stock.