Almost total adherence - underline Filt, Fit and Uilt - to the days of strike of port workers

The unions have highlighted the almost total adhesion
to the days of strike of port workers carried out this
that ended today in the port of Genoa with
a participatory assembly at the Ethiopia gate. "The very high
adherence to these days of strike - he said in a note
Uiltrasporti - shows how all the workers of the
Italian ports have come together in defence of the national contract
as an instrument of economic and social protection. As Uiltrasporti,
We want to renew our gratitude and esteem to all those who
with firmness and stubbornness, but always in a peaceful manner,
have protested in recent days by stopping work in our
harbours. To some of them, already veterans of long disputes
all our solidarity, because
by joining the national mobilization they sacrificed parts
of their wages". "It will now be ours
task - added Uiltrasporti - to start again from the platform
to finally obtain a renewal that gives the
fair response in terms of wages and protection to these workers
that allow our economy to interface with the rest
of the world".
On the occasion of the final event in the port of
Ligurian capital, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and UILtrasporti have
underlined that "as always, Genoa demonstrates to Italy
the entire pride of the dockers. We have chosen, out of responsibility
towards our city - the organizations specified
- not to create excessive damage to traffic and airports
of passengers, but this does not move our
determination. We hoped, perhaps illusorily, that to inform the
citizenship on our demands would have thought the press
which we believed to be freer from market interests.
Today - concluded Filt, Fit and Uilt - we ask the institutions
Ligurians to stand by our side for a battle that we believe
Sacrosanct. Time will tell who was right, but the dockers
they no longer have time. If the answers do not come, the fight
is destined to continue".