The Danish group SGL buys the Brazilian Blu Logistics Brasil

After completing the acquisition of the Italian Foppiani
June
2024), the Danish logistics group Scan Global Logistics
(SGL) continued its buying campaign by signing a
agreement to obtain the entire share capital of the Brazilian Blu
Logistics Brasil Transportes Internacionais LTDA, company
specialized in sea and air freight forwarding services that in the
2023 recorded a turnover of around 570 million reais (105
million dollars).
For SGL, present in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Chile,
Colombia and Peru, the acquisition of Blu Logistics Brasil
represents the extension of its presence to Brazil. Second
anticipated, the transaction will be completed in
third quarter of this year.