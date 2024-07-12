ALS Customs Services has acquired the Italian Battaglino Customs Services

The German group ALS Customs Services has acquired the
Battaglino Customs Services Srl, brokerage company
Milan-based customs company which was founded in 1986 and has
79 employees. Illustrating the reasons that led
acquisition of the Italian company, Maximilian Nett, a member of the
senior management of the ALS group, explained that "the
strategic position of Battaglino in the industrial heart
of Italy, together with its experience in e-commerce and
trade between the United Kingdom and Italy, coincides perfectly with the
growth objectives and the network that ALS already manages".
With the transaction, the German group's staff rises to over 700
unit.