Biagio Mazzotta elected president of Fincantieri

The board of directors of Fincantieri has elected Biagio
Mazzotta president of the Board of Directors accepting the invitation formulated
by the shareholder CDP Equity who submitted the candidacy. The
appointment took place following the untimely death of
General Claudio Graziano, elected president by the assembly of
shareholders of 16 May 2022.
President Mazzotta has been given powers on the matter
institutional representation, security supervision
and the internal control and management system of the
Risks. In addition, the president will compete with
the CEO to define the activities of
communication and institutional relations, the definition and
development of national and international strategies and activities
internationalization of the company.