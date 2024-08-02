Attica bought the ferries Kissamos
and Kydon
which are already part of the fleet of the Greek shipping group
under bareboat charter agreements that included
Purchase options for both Ro-Pax ships. The two units
were purchased for 4.4 million and 4.5 million respectively
of euros. The Kissamos
, which was built in 1991,
It has a capacity of 1,740 passengers and a garage for 1,793
linear meters of vehicles, while the Kydon
, built in
1990, it can carry 1,750 passengers and 703 vehicles. The
Kissamos
is employed by Anek Lines, a
navigation of the Attica group, while the Kydon
was
mail rental from the Dominican Ferries del Caribe.