D-Marin has expanded its network of marinas by acquiring Porto Mirabello (La Spezia)

D-Marin, which is wholly owned by CVC Funds, has
expanded its network of marinas in the Mediterranean and in
Middle East by acquiring Porto Mirabello, a marina for luxury yachts
near La Spezia which offers 407 berths from 12 to 140 meters.
It is the sixth D-Marin marina in Italy which is
already present in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), Varazze (Savona),
Livorno, Santo Stefano al Mare (Imperia) and San Lorenzo al Mare
(Imperia).
The sale of the stake held since 2013 in Porto
Mirabello was communicated by DeA Capital Real Estate SGR
with the Alternative Real Estate Investment Fund Sviluppo del
Territory participated by various foundations of banking origin.
The Porto Mirabello facilities, which was inaugurated in
2010, include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym, services
concierge and a shipyard equipped with a 160 km travel lift
tons for maintenance and repairs.