Verzari (Uiltrasporti): government approves amendments for the protection of port work

The choice of the government majority not to accept the
amendments to the draft law on labour aimed at
Improving the conditions of port workers would be a
an act of enormous gravity, if it were to materialize. It has
denounced the secretary general of Uiltrasporti, Marco Verzari,
commenting on the non-acceptance of some amendments
concerning the port sector to the measure concerning
provisions on labour.
"Even today, after more than two years," Verzari lamented
there are continuous obstacles to finally making the fund payable
to accompany the exodus of port workers who, in addition to
facilitating the exit of workers, would guarantee a turnover
generational development also functional to the advancement of the new
technologies, thus increasing the standards of safety, effectiveness
and efficiency of the entire port sector. It is also fundamental
is to provide for the updating of Law 272/99
to adapt and improve all safety and security standards
ensure the protection of workers' health and safety
Port. It is equally important to fully recognize the
the weary nature of work in ports".
"We therefore strongly emphasize - concluded Verzari -
the indispensability of these measures as well as
We highlight the urgency of quickly and positively closing the
renewal of the contract of port workers by recognizing them
adjusting wages taking into account the fundamental importance of
of the work carried out in an economically crucial sector for the
country".