In the second quarter, the revenues of the Danaos Corporation increased by +2.0%

If the need of the main shipping companies
global containerized companies to secure additional capacity for
to cope with the operational difficulties due to the
need to divert their ships to avoid the region
of the Red Sea, where Yemeni rebel attacks continue
Houthi to ship traffic, rewards companies whose core
business is container ship rental, these benefits
are still not reflected in Danaos' income statement
Corporation which, with a fleet of 70 container ships and ten
bulk carriers, is one of the main
global operators in this shipping segment.
Danaos closed the second quarter of 2024 with revenues
equal to $246.3 million, with an increase of +2.0% on the
same period last year, of which 230.6 million (-4.5%)
generated by the fleet of container carriers alone. Operating profit is
state of $140.0 million (-5.2%) and net income of $141.1 million
million (-4.0%), with a contribution of €133.7 million (-5.4%) from
container ship.
If the current market situation is still not reflected
on the company's financial performance, the need
of liner airlines to secure capacity, according to the
Comments on the latest quarterly report of the Administrator Company
delegate John Coustas, nevertheless allowed the company
to fix the rental of almost all the
guaranteeing revenues in the months to come: "in the
In recent months, Coustas noted, there have been continuous
market disruptions as the situation in the Red Sea is
remained difficult and the war in Ukraine continued. The
Panama Canal crossings, however, have returned to
normal levels, eliminating that interrupting element for now.
Market conditions - confirmed the CEO of Danaos - have
led scheduled airlines to reassess their
capacity and rushed to secure tonnage,
including tonnage with forward delivery. Upcoming regulations
- added Coustas - have further encouraged
liner companies to secure modern tonnage of new
construction for medium-term needs without, in most cases,
of cases, commit to the long term. In this context, we have
obtained charter extensions for a number of our ships
in service and we have also extended our program of new
construction to a total of 20 ships, three of which were
taken over in the second quarter". Coustas has
specified that this led to raising to 3.2 billion
dollar the contract value of fleet charters and - has
specified - "the contractual coverage of the relative rentals
to our container fleet, including new construction,
is currently 99% for 2024 and 80% for 2025, the
which provides us with excellent visibility of revenues."