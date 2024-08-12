Yilport Holding will participate in the management of the Salvadoran ports of Acajutla and La Unión
An investment of over 1.6 billion dollars is planned
San Salvador
August 12, 2024
The Turkish port group Yilport Holding will set up a
Joint venture with the Salvadoran public port company
Comisión Ejecutiva Portuaria Autónoma (CEPA) for the
management of the ports of Acajutla and La Unión, in El Salvador,
for a duration of 50 years. The initiative has been announced
last night by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele as part of the
Third phase of the government's economic development programme
focused on logistics. Bukele highlighted that the investment
of the Turkish company to modernize the two ports,
amounting to over $1.61 billion, will be the most
Huge private investment in the history of the nation
Central American.
The intervention will be carried out in phases from start to finish
this year. The first phase involves the modernisation of the
port infrastructure of Acajutla and the purchase of new
equipment. A second phase involves the construction of new
infrastructure tripling the capacity of the port. In La Unión,
disused port since its completion in 2008
construction, a first phase is planned in which
dredging carried out and new equipment will be purchased
Port.
Last year, Yilport announced the signing of a
memorandum of understanding with the government of El Salvador in the field
renewable energy agreement, specifying that the agreement included the
management of the two Salvadoran ports, an activity that would have been
defined in the context of a concession contract for the
duration of 100 years to be formalized in the first quarter of 2024.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher