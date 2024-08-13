Growth in HMM's economic performance increased in the second quarter

After the growth of +11.9% in the previous quarter, in the
Second quarter of 2024 the increase in the value of turnover
of the South Korean shipping company HMM has
further accentuated by amounting to 2,663.4 billion won
($1.9 billion), up +25.0% on the period
April-June 2023. All the
The company's main business areas from
that of containerized maritime transport and in the second
quarter of this year recorded a turnover of 2,253.6
billion won (+26.5%). In the bulk transport segment, the
turnover was 349.7 billion won (+16.6%), of which
€225.2 billion from the transport of dry bulk (+20.1%) and
€124.5 billion from the transport of liquid bulk (+10.7%). The others
assets totalled sales of 60.1 billion
won (+25.0%).
Operating costs, on the other hand, were stable at 1,892.6
billion (+0.3%). Net profit was 644.4 billion
won (+302.2%) and net profit of 660.8 billion (+111.2%).
In the second quarter of this year, the container fleet
HMM transported volumes of containerized cargo equal to
950 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of about -1%. The rates of
on the other hand, recorded an increase of +55.4% as they were
equal to an average of 1,528 dollars/TEU.
In the first six months of 2024, the container ships of the
Asian airlines have transported a total of 1.84 million
TEUs, with an increase of +1.4% over the first half of the year,
last year. In the period, the average value of freight rates was
equal to 1,440 dollars/TEU (+41.3%).
In the first half of this year, total turnover was
4,993.3 billion won (+18.6%), of which 4,189.4 billion
deriving from the maritime transport of containers
(+18.6%), 689.1 million from bulk shipping (+17.7%),
including 417.6 million products from the transport of dry bulk
(+21.7%) and €271.5 million from the transport of liquid bulk (+12.0%),
and €114.8 million from the company's other assets
(+24,0%). Half-year operating profit was 1,051.4
billion (+125.3%) and net profit of 1,145.8 billion won
(+87,7%).