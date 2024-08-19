In the first half of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Livorno decreased by -3.4%

In the first half of 2024, freight traffic in the
ports administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, equal to 19.3 million tons, is
increased by +2.8% compared to the first half of last year
thanks to the growth of +52.2% recorded by the port of call of
Piombino that was generated to the ship's activity
FSRU Italis LNG
regasification plant (formerly Golar Tundra
)
started a year ago, an increase that offset the drop of -3.4%
marked by the port of Livorno, while traffic in the ports
of the Island of Elba has remained almost stable having
totalled 1.3 million tonnes (-0.5%).
In Livorno the total traffic was 14.9 million
of tons and to suffer a reduction in volumes were the
liquid bulk which amounted to 2.5 million tons
(-22.6%), containerized goods with 3.5 million tons
(-2.4%) and container handling of 327,016 TEUs
(-6.1%) and conventional goods with 1.0 million tonnes
(-10,9%). Rolling stock on the rise with 7.5 million tons
(+5.7%) and dry bulk with 308 thousand tons (+4.8%).
In Piombino, the total handled was 3.1 million
tonnes and the overall increase in
+52.2% is almost entirely attributable to the activity
of the regasification terminal, with liquid bulk cargo that increased by
+590.2% rising to over 1.2 million tons. Also on the rise
dry bulk cargo with 524 thousand tons (+4.4%). The rolling stock is
decreased by -0.6% to more than 1.3 million
Tons.
In the passenger sector, traffic in Livorno was
of 342 thousand cruise passengers (+73.2%) and 1.1 million passengers of the
ferries (+7.1%), in Piombino it was over 5 thousand
cruise passengers (+1.2%) and 1.2 million passengers on ferries and in the
ports of Elba was 10 thousand cruise passengers (+1.3%) and 1.2
millions of ferry passengers.