A significant growth in participation in Green Logistics Expo is expected

At the next edition of Green Logistics Expo, the
Italian for Sustainable Logistics to be held from 9
on 11 October at the Padua Fair, a
significant increase in adhesions, with an increase of +20%
of exhibiting companies compared to the previous edition, which
they will rise to over 200 and with about 10,000 visitors.
The presence of the intermodal sector is particularly relevant
which will see the participation of 16 freight terminals as exhibitors,
of the ports of Genoa, Trieste, Venice and La Spezia, of operators
such as MSC and its related companies, leading
intermodal operators such as GTS, Ambrogio, Fercam, of supplements
logistics hubs such as Contship Italy, logistics hubs such as FNM Malpensa
Intermodal and international operators such as the Polish PCC
Intermodal, the Belgians of Godemar, the French of Touax and Swish and the
of the Rail Cargo Group, to which are added companies
such as Pallex, DSV and Logtainer. The railway sector will see
the participation of the FSI group with Mercitalia, Intermodal and others
Italian and foreign operators.
Among the meetings scheduled during Green Logistics Expo,
there will be two main appointments: the first the States General
of Logistics of the North East and Lombardy, with the
participation of the councilors and technicians of Veneto, Friuli
Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy, in
represent the area with the greatest concentration of logistics demand
of the whole country; the second is the holding of the
XVI edition of Mercintreno, the national forum for transport
railway freight which for 16 years has been the most
for the promotion and support of the sector and that for the
first time it will take place far from Rome.