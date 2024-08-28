Sharp increase in the quarterly financial results of Regional Container Lines
In the April-June period, revenues grew by +16.6%
Bangkok
August 28, 2024
After six quarters of decline, a significant negative trend
attenuated in the first quarter of this year, in the second quarter of the
of 2024 the revenues of the container shipping company
Thai Regional Container Lines (RCL) increased by +16.6%
having amounted to 7.67 billion baht ($225 million)
compared to 6.58 billion baht in the April-June period of 2023.
Operating profit and net profit rose significantly
to 1.25 billion (+87.0%) and 1.15 billion baht respectively
(+99,7%).
In the first half of this year, RCL's revenues
totaled 14.6 billion baht, with a growth of +7.5% on the
first half of 2023. Operating profit was
over 1.9 billion (+11.8%) and profit after tax of 1.8 billion
billion (+18.5%).
