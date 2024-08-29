Vale's iron ore will arrive at European steel mills via the port of Tarragona

Iron ore extracted from the group's mines
Brazilian Vale and destined for European steel mills will pass
through the Euroports terminal in the port of Tarragona, traffic
which was inaugurated today with the arrival at the Moll de Catalunya
of the Spanish port of call of the ship Magsenger 10
with a
On board a cargo of 113 thousand tons of iron ore embarked
in the Brazilian port of Ponta de Madeira. The new flow of
traffic will progressively replace that of
coal that has been in the process of being reduced for some time in the context of the
transition of European economies to lower
environmental impact, coal that in the port of Tarragona is
dropped from 4.4 million tons in 2014 to 1.3 million in 2023.