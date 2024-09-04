WTO, the rise in world trade in goods continues, but the future is unpredictable

The recovery continued in the third quarter of this year
of world trade in goods after last year's halt
due to rising inflation and rising interest rates
interest. This was announced today by the World Trade Organization
communicating the latest reading of the barometer devised by the WTO in order to
of a forecast of the trend of world trade in terms of
volumes of goods traded. The World Trade Organization
pointed out that, if the barometer reading is a signal
However, the outlook remains very uncertain due to the
growing geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts in the
change in monetary policy in the economies of the
and weakening export orders.
The WTO explained that, after remaining unchanged
Since the last quarter of 2022, the volume of global trade in
began to rise in the fourth quarter of 2023 and
gained momentum in the first quarter of 2024. In particular, in the
first quarter of this year, which is the last period for the
data are available, world trade in goods in
volume ratio increased by +1.0% quarter-on-quarter
quarter and +1.4% year-on-year. Quarterly growth in the
last two quarters has averaged +0.7%, which is equivalent to
to +2.7% on an annual basis, an increase - highlighted the WTO - which is
in line with the most recent World Trade forecast
Organization formulated last April which envisaged an increase in the
+2.6% in world trade volume in 2024. The data
value-based commodity trade - ha
the WTO - show a growth in trade more
weaker-than-expected growth in Europe and stronger growth
of expectations in other regions.
In addition, the WTO explained that currently the barometer shows
that all indicators relating to the components that define
the overall index are in line with or above the trend, with
the notable exception of the electronic components index (95.4)
which is below trend and is falling. Indexes
of components related to automotive products (103.3),
container transport (104.3), represented on the basis of the
containerized traffic in terms of volume handled by
world's main ports, and air transport (107.1) are all
firmly above the trend, although the index of products
seems to have recently lost momentum. The new
export orders (101.2), which - the WTO specified -
are usually the most predictive component of the barometer,
are slightly positive but have decreased, which could be
cause for concern for the future. The commodity index
(99.3) is almost in line with the trend but has decreased
abruptly in the last three months.