Historical record of monthly container traffic for the Port of Long Beach

Last month, the Port of Long Beach marked its
new all-time record for container traffic having handled
A total of 913,873 TEUs, with an increase of +33.9%
on August 2023 and an increase of 6,657 TEUs compared to the previous
Monthly peak recorded in May 2021. The new record is
was totaled thanks to volumes never achieved before
landings of full containers, which amounted to
456,868 TEUs (+40.4%) and the handling of empty containers
amounted to 352,360 TEUs (+33.7%). The loading of full containers
increased by +12.0% to 104,646 TEUs.
In the first eight months of 2024, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 6.09 million TEUs, with a
An increase of +21.9% over the same period of the previous year
year, of which 2.98 million full containers at unloading (+27.1%),
786 thousand full containers at embarkation (-10.5%) and 2.32 million
empty containers (+31.1%).