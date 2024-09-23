The launch of the SDO-SuRS for the Italian Navy was carried out in Venice

This weekend in Venice the
launch of the hull, built up to the level of the flight deck, of the
SDO-SuRS (Special & Diving Operations-Submarine Rescue Ship), the
new naval unit of the Italian Navy dedicated to
special underwater operations and rescue of submarines
victims. Once secured and prepared for the
towing operations, SDO-SuRS has begun its relocation
for a journey of about 1,100 nautical miles to Genoa, where
on the quays of the T. Mariotti shipyard
with the embarkation of the ready-made and prepared superstructures
and the completion of the fittings.
SDO-SuRS (MAR201), with a length of 128 meters and a
24 meters wide, was under construction in San Giorgio
of Nogaro, at the areas of the Cimolai company, where the construction site
Mariotti completed several buildings in the past and where he still
is building a new unit for ultra-luxury cruises,
thanks to a working collaboration that resulted in the CIMAR construction site,
T. Mariotti and Cimolai consolidated infrastructure.
SDO-SuRS, which will be called Olterra, from the
Italian Navy, will be able to accommodate up to 200 people
crew, technicians and special forces, and will go to
to replace the ship Anteo, in service since 1980. Olterra,
the first military company of the T. Mariotti shipyard, will be equipped with
advanced diving and underwater exploration systems
almost unique on the international scene, and of structures for
the new generation of submarine rescue, representing a
unique ship in terms of construction complexity and characteristics
of use, consistent with the existing expansion of the fleet
of the Italian Navy but also capable of
to ensure underwater activities for the benefit of other
administrations/entities (dual use) in the surveillance and verification of
subsea infrastructure.