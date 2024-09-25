CLdN orders ten new 1,100 TEU container carriers from HD Hyundai Mipo

The Luxembourg-based CLdN, which has a fleet of more than 30
ro-ro ships, will enter the transport sector of
having announced orders to the shipyard today
South Korean HD Hyundai Mipo of Ulsan for the construction of ten ships
container carrier with a hold capacity of 1,100 TEUs
will be taken delivery from January 2027. The company
has started in recent months to use a container ship taken from
charter and employed on the maritime line that connects the port of
Rotterdam with Ireland (Dublin).
Meanwhile, the Hyundai shipbuilding group is completing for
CLdN the construction of two ro-ro ships with the capacity
of 8,000 linear meters that will be delivered in the first half
next year.