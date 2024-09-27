The Japanese shipping group Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K"
Line) will sell 47% of the share capital of its
logistics branch "K" Line Logistics to the compatriot
Kamigumi Co., a company that operates mainly in the
logistics and port operations. The agreement provides that "K"
Line establishes a holding company that will become a company
parent company of "K" Line Logistics and to which the group
"K" Line will contribute the entire capital of "K"
Line Logistics, which is currently 95.96% owned by
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is 4.04% owned by Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Subsequently, "K" Line will transfer 47%
of the entire share capital of the holding company to Kamigumi,
operation which, according to forecasts, will be implemented on
next April 1st.
The new holding company will be called KLKG Logistics
Holdings, Co., Ltd., while after the conclusion of Transaction "K"
Line Logistics, which has 1,630 employees, including 509 in Japan and
1,121 abroad, will keep its name
commercial.
Remembering that the company has been operating logistics services for
over 60 years playing an important role as a primary activity
logistics of the "K" Line, the "K" Line
Logistics highlighted that with the new significant alliance
The company aims for further growth in the domestic and
by leveraging both the global network of services and the know-how
of Kamigumi.