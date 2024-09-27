Spliethoff orders Wuhu Shipyard to build eight multipurpose vessels

After significantly expanding the fleet with the addition of 30
ships built with the acquisition of ForestWave announced
a few days ago
(
of 20
September
2024), today the Dutch Spliethoff announced
further strengthening of its fleet with an order in the
against the Chinese shipyard Wuhu Shipyard Co. for the
Construction of eight multipurpose ships with options for two more
ships. These are units that will be taken over at
starting from the first quarter of 2028 and capable of transporting
forest products, bulk, project cargo and shipping containers
even in icy waters. The new ships, of 28,600 tons of
deadweight capacity, they will be 203.25 meters long and 25.25 meters wide.