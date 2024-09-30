In the second quarter, container traffic handled by Eurokai's port terminals grew by +9.6%

In the second quarter of this year, the
growth in container traffic handled by terminals
which are part of the German Eurokai group thanks to
mainly due to the increase in volumes handled in Germany in 2014
port of Bremerhaven, in Italy in the port of La Spezia and in Morocco
in the port of Tanger Med. In particular, the terminals
of the group, which are managed by Eurogate, an equal joint venture between
Eurokai and its compatriot BLG Logistics handled 1.12 million TEUs in the port
of Bremerhaven, with an increase of +12.0% on the second quarter of
2023, 480 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg (-2.0%) and 162 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg
Port of Wilhelmshaven (+17.5%). In Italy, where port terminals
are managed by Contship Italia, which is 66.6% owned by
Eurokai and 33.4% from Eurogate, the total traffic is
amounted to 446 thousand TEUs (+8.6%), of which 300 thousand TEUs handled in the
port of La Spezia (+14.4%), 93 thousand TEUs in that of Salerno (-0.4%)
and 53 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (-3.1%). Other foreign terminals
of the group handled 872 thousand TEUs (+12.8%), of which 748 thousand
handled in Tanger Med (+11.0%) and 124 thousand TEUs in the port of
Limassol (+24.8%). Overall, the traffic handled in the
quarter from Eurokai's network terminals amounted to
3.08 million TEUs (+9.6%).
In the first half of 2024, global container traffic
amounted to 6.02 million TEUs, with an increase of +10.7%
on the first half of last year. In Germany, the data
total was 3.49 million TEUs (+8.1%), of which
2.25 million TEUs handled in Bremerhaven (+13.2%), 945 thousand TEUs
in Hamburg (-0.3%) and 298 thousand TEUs in Wilhelmshaven (+1.6%). In Italy
Traffic was 822 thousand TEUs (+6.9%), including 545 thousand
TEUs handled in La Spezia (+11.8%), 183 thousand TEUs in Salerno (+2.3%)
and 94 thousand in Ravenna (-8.4%). In the other terminals, traffic is
state of 1.70 million TEUs (+18.5%), of which 1.48 million TEUs
in the port of Tanger Med (+18.0%) and 221 thousand TEUs in Limassol (+21.9%).
With regard to the activity in Italy in the
intermodal transport, Eurokai announced that in the first six months
volumes transported by Hannibal, the
multimodal transport wholly owned by Contship Italia,
decreased by -4.5% against an increase in results
Cheap. In addition, the number of trains operated by Oceanogate Italia,
traction and railway shunting company in full
controlled by Contship Italia, fell by -8.4% and
economic performance was also down. However
the increase in the number of trains served recorded in the second
quarter forecasts a positive trend in the second half
of 2024. In addition, the volumes handled in the first half of the year
this year in the inland terminals of Melzo and Rho of the subsidiary
Rail Hub Milano, amounting to 102,123 TEUs, marked a reduction of
-6.7, while economic results showed growth
generated mainly by customs and marketing activities.
storage. Finally, the driveMybox digital platform for the
booking and management of container road transport that is
controlled by Contship Italia has made shipments of
22,819 TEUs (+51.8%) recording a drop in revenues determined by
by the increase in fixed and consulting costs.
The 2024 half-year financial statements of the Eurokai group show revenues
of €120.4 million (+9.5%), an operating profit of €24.0 million
million euro (+5.2%) and a net profit of 34.5 million euro
(+11,8%).