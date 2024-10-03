The Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea completes the acquisition of 2.4% of the capital of CEPIM - Interporto di Parma

With the green light from the Court of Auditors, the Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has completed the procedure
for the acquisition of 1,218,762 ordinary shares of Ce.P.I.M.
Spa, the company that manages the Parma Interport and operates
also as a logistics service provider and that these days
celebrates its first 50 years of activity.
The shares purchased, for a total of 583 thousand euros, are those
held by the Municipality of La Spezia, for a total amount of 525 thousand
equal to 2.20% of the share capital, and by the local Chamber of Commerce
Commerce Riviere di Liguria, for an amount of 57 thousand euros equal to
0.24% of the share capital.
"The increase in corporate participation by
of the Port Authority in the share capital of CEPIM - Interporto di Parma - has
commented the extraordinary commissioner of the Ligurian Port Authority, Federica
Montaresi - represents another strategic step in the
strengthening of logistical and commercial relations between the port
of La Spezia and the CEPIM interport and in the enhancement of the
port-hinterport connections, which are located on the La Spezia-Santo axis
Stefano Magra-Parma their natural development. Increasing quotas
shares of the Port Authority in the CEPIM, joins the activities carried out by the
carried forward by the Port Authority, together with the Liguria and Emilia Romagna Regions,
for the establishment of the ZLS, the Simplified Logistics Zone, which
will embrace the Emilian territories and those of the province
of La Spezia, allowing the creation of new opportunities
investment, economic growth and employment".