An agreement in principle between ILA and USMX ends the strike in the ports of the East Coast and the US Gulf

The validity of the existing workers' contract
port offices of U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports
will be extended until next January 15. They agreed it
in the past few hours the American union International Longshoremen's
Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX),
the organisation representing the shipping companies,
mainly in the container sector, which call at these
ports as well as several terminal companies that
they operate port terminals. The agreement in principle reached by ILA and
USMX expects - the two organizations specified - a return
of the two parties at the negotiating table to negotiate all the
Other outstanding issues.
The agreement in principle terminates with immediate effect the
Strike underway since Tuesday in the American ports of these
Regions.
Claiming the success of the intervention in the dispute for
The renewal of the contract of the port workers of the President
Biden, who had urged the USMX to submit an offer
improving on the previous ones
(
of 2
October 2024), the US Secretary of Transportation, Pete
Buttigieg, stressed that "this agreement in principle for
Giving workers a historic and well-deserved raise would not have been
possible without the leadership of President Biden, the
Vice President Harris, ILA and USMX member companies.
I want to thank - added Buttigieg - all the subjects
involved for having put the country first, for having found
a way to reopen ports and to ensure that goods
including those directed to hard-hit areas
from Hurricane Helene, will be circulating again". Thanking the
members of the administration he headed to achieve this
result, the Secretary of Transport specified that his
ministry will continue to coordinate with the different parts of the
American supply chains to ensure an orderly recovery
activity in ports and 'to encourage good
outcome of the next contract negotiations".