The draft agreement for the renewal of the contract of port workers has been signed

This morning the draft agreement for the
renewal of the contract of port workers. He gave the news
Assiterminal, specifying that the agreement came after "a
a year of negotiations, moments of heated confrontation and even confrontation,
which resulted in strike days. But in the end - he pointed out
The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators - the responsibility
of all prevailed".
Assiterminal, together with the other associations of the
employers' association Assologistica, Assoporti and Fise Uniport with Ancip, has
expressed applause for this result "which affirms and confirms
the value of the contract as an element of regulation and efficiency
in Italian ports. The next steps - recalled Assiterminal -
will be marked by the passages in the assemblies, in the referendum of the
workers and in the governing bodies of associations. We trust and
We firmly believe - underlined the association - that within
The contract will be fully renewed shortly."
In addition, Assiterminal, confirming the importance of the contract
national collective of work "as an element of regulation
and efficiency in Italian ports", specified that for
achieve today's result all terminal companies
have put in place a great effort "also in terms of
economic resources" which "attests to the commitment of companies
and the recognition of the importance and centrality of each
individual worker".