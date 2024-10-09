Last August, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -49.1%

Also last August, the number of ships transited the canal
of Suez has remained, as it has been since last March, the
half of that recorded 12 months earlier, continuing in the
negative trend that has been underway since the end of 2023 and which has
rapidly escalated due to the multiplication of attacks by the
Yemeni Houthi rebels to ships in transit in the Sea region
Rosso and the Gulf of Aden. In August 2024, the Egyptian channel is
was crossed by a total of 1,107 ships, with a decrease in
-49.1% on August 2023, of which 424 tankers (-36.1%) and 683
other types of ships (-54.8%). The net tonnage of ships
transited last August amounted to 44.1 million
tonnes (-67.6%) and transit charges paid by ships
amounted to 16.5 billion Egyptian pounds (340 billion
million dollars) (-39.8%).
In the first eight months of 2024, the Suez Canal
globally 9,029 ships, with a decrease of -48.4% on the same
period of last year, of which 3,354 tankers (-41.1%) and
5,675 ships of other types (-51.9%). The net tonnage of ships
transited amounted to 366 million tons SCNT
(-65.0%) and the value of transit charges levied
stood at 117.5 billion EGP pounds (-44.2%).