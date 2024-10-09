In the port of Gioia Tauro, 280 kilos of cocaine were seized
On the market they could have earned over 40 million euros
Reggio Calabria
October 9, 2024
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the officials of the Customs Agency
and the Monopolies, in close collaboration and synergy with the command
of the Guardia di Finanza, have
A large load of 280 kilograms of cocaine seized
Pure. The seized drug consignment, which was concealed in
containers, once placed on the market, could have
to the criminal organizations receiving the enormous
income of over 40 million euros.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher