Spain's Navantia is in talks to acquire British shipbuilding company Harland & Wolff
An agreement is expected by the end of November
Londra
October 14, 2024
The Spanish shipbuilding group Navantia has
exclusive negotiations to acquire the company
British shipbuilding Harland & Wolff. This was announced by the
weekly "Sunday Telegraph" recalling that the two
companies are currently cooperating for the construction of three ships
for the Royal Navy and specifying that the sale agreement, which
would include the four shipyards of the Harland &
Wolff, could be concluded by the end of next month.
In recent days, the holding company of the Harland & Wolff group has
has been placed back into receivership after
The company did not obtain a government guarantee to obtain a loan
(
of 22
July and 16
September 2024).
