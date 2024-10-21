Fincantieri, cutting of the first sheet metal of the first of two ultra-luxury cruise ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Today in the Marghera shipyard the cut took place
of the first sheet of the Seven Seas Prestige
, the first of
two new ultra-luxury cruise ships for the Regent Seven company
Seas Cruises of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings group, which
is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be followed by the
sister ship in 2029.
With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257
meters, Seven Seas Prestige will be able to accommodate about 850
passengers in 434 spacious suites. The ship will be the first unit
of the "Prestige" class, which is a new
generation of ships, the first new class of Regent ships in
ten years, followed by the "Explorer" series also
built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises by Fincantieri: Seven Seas
Seas Explorer (2016), Seven Seas Splendor (2020) and Seven
Seas Grandeur (2023) delivered respectively by the shipyard of
Sestri Ponente and that of Ancona.