By the end of the year, the tender for the new southern gate of the port of Catania

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has announced that it will launch a tender by the end of the year
of the amount of approximately 6.5 million euros for the renovation of the
southern gate of the port of Catania, which is the only gateway
to the commercial areas of the airport. The president of the port authority,
Francesco Di Sarcina, specified that it will be a
"A radical change that will see the strip of land at the
next to Via Tempio to become an attractive pole for the community:
In fact, we have planned - he explained - a large public park
multifunctional of 10 thousand square meters, which will be called Park
of the Lighthouse, a huge green area where you can walk, walk around
Cycling, doing sports, having an aperitif for two
you pass from the center and in complete safety". It is expected
the award of the tender next January, the assignment of the
of the contract by March and the start of work as early as June
2025 to be completed within 300 days (April 2026).