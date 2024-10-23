In the third quarter, new orders to the Cargotec group increased by +14%

The Finnish group Cargotec closed the third quarter of 2015.
2024, first quarterly period after the spin-off of the Kalmar brand
dedicated to handling equipment for the
maritime-port and intermodal
2024), with revenues of 590 million euros, down
-1% over the same period last year, of which 388 million
(-8%) generated by the Hiab brand dedicated to handling equipment
for the construction, transportation and other segments
and 203 million (+13%) from the MacGregor brand dedicated to
handling equipment and systems for ships and installations
Offshore. Operating profit amounted to €67.1 million
euro (-12%), with a contribution of €59.3 million (-4%) from Hiab and
19.4 million (-20%) from MacGregor. Net profit was
€50.9 million (-18%).
In the period July-September of this year, the Finnish group
acquired new orders worth €597 million
(+14%), of which 361 million (+16%) for Hiab and 239 million (+12%)
for MacGregor. As of 30 September, the value of the portfolio
Group order intake was €1.7 billion (-11%), of which €636 billion
million (-29%) for Hiab and over 1.0 billion (+6%) for MacGregor.