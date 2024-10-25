By November, the ownership of the Vittoria Shipyard will pass to CNV

Within the next month the deed for the
transfer of ownership of the Vittoria di Shipyard
Adria to the CNV of the Cavazzana group which, as part of the
of Approved Restructuring Plan (PRO) at the Court of
Rovigo was awarded the compendium for 8.2 million euros
corporate. This was announced by the Councillor for Labour of the Region of
Veneto, Valeria Mantovan, on the occasion of the regional table on the
crisis situation of the Adria shipbuilding company
held yesterday: «Vittoria Shipyard - underlined
The Councillor - is an undertaking that I consider strategic for the
local, regional and national territory. I followed its fate
even before my regional assignment and today, in the face of the great
work carried out by temporary management, social partners,
trade unions and employers, by the successor and by our Unit
of corporate crises, we note that creditors have also
voted in favour of the restructuring plan. By November -
announced Mantovan - the deed for full
taking over the ownership of the CNV company,
then built a new union agreement that will concern the
48 workers in the workforce and can be signed at the headquarters
with the support of the Crisis Unit and the
Labour Department".
"I also learn, with satisfaction - he added
The councillor - that the successor intends to restart the first
activities and to re-establish a strong and
synergistic with the industrial fabric of local suppliers who
considered excellent and competitive, and also anticipated the launch of
a direct relationship with the staff in force, who consider
central to the development of industrial skills
of the company. The desire to
strengthen the existing workforce with additional talents to be
intercept and skills to be built. Compared to the possible
initiatives to achieve these intentions, I can already say
that we will provide all the necessary support through our network
of the Employment Centers and other dedicated regional structures.
In the meantime - concluded Mantovan - the following continue for the staff,
the paths of active labour policy made available by the
Region in this transitional phase. Our focus on the process
overall takeover and relaunch remains high and, therefore, as
Region, we continue with the monitoring and activities of
support. The next round table is scheduled for 19 November".