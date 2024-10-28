USB Mare e Porti criticizes the hypothesis of an agreement for the renewal of the contract of port workers

In a note, USB Mare e Porti denounced that it had not been
admitted to participate in the renewal table of the collective agreement
national port work despite the representation of the
was in accordance with the parties' statements. In addition
referring to the provisions of the draft agreement signed
in recent days
(
of 8
and 8
October 2024), USB Mare e Porti contested the announced recovery
purchasing power of port workers' wages and
ways in which port workers have been called upon to
express their vote: if "in Genoa, that is, the only port
where the minutes were made public the result of the 15
Companies involved: out of 2,035 eligible workers, they voted
1,437 workers (70.61% of CEOs) and 922 (64.16%) have joined the
expressed against the hypothesis of an agreement, rejecting it
resoundingly" - said the trade union organization - "to
Trieste there are no official data of the individual companies but it is
only cumulative data of the ports of Trieste and
Monfalcone where the yes to the contract prevailed, but the news
from Trieste report the affirmation of the no in the largest
companies Adriafer, TMT and ALPT. In Livorno - USB denounced again
Sea and Ports - the ALP company was not voted on ex
art.17 with the RSU that have convened autonomous votes that are
certifying the no to the CCNL by a large majority. In Terminal Darsena
Tuscany (TDT), seven out of eight workers abstained from voting and
in other companies the turnout was very low, although in
In these cases, the yes prevails. At the port of Gioia Tauro and Palermo
There does not appear to have been any vote. At this moment there are no
data from the ports of Venice, Ravenna, La Spezia, Savona,
Civitavecchia, Salerno, Naples, Gioia Tauro».
"What emerges - continues the note - is a
unlawful consultation in the discussion of the CCNL whose
application concerns all port workers and should be
voted for by everyone. This operation has been brought to the
without a common method and in some cases without even a
official voting, as in the case of uncalled assemblies, of
assemblies called without verification of numbers, votes without
quorum and other such amenities. In any case, it emerges clearly
a vast dissent against this hypothesis of a national contract, which
expresses dissatisfaction in particular with the economic data of a
agreement dropped from above". "We are sure - concludes the
note from USB Mare e Porti - that the CCNL hypothesis will be
considered approved in the worst trade union tradition of this
country".