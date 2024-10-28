In the third quarter, COSCO Shipping Ports' terminals handled 29.1 million containers (+4.8%)

In the third quarter of this year, the port terminals of the
COSCO Shipping Ports, a company that is controlled by the
Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., have
handled container traffic of 29.1 million TEUs,
with an increase of +4.8% over the corresponding period of 2023,
of which 20.3 million TEUs (+5.2%) handled from terminals to ports
and 8.8 million TEUs (+4.0%) from terminals in foreign ports.
In the Mediterranean region alone, in the third quarter of 2014,
2024 port terminals located in the eastern basin, unlike
of those from the western basin most affected by the effects
crisis in the Red Sea, recorded a decline in volumes
Piraeus Container Terminal, the company that
manages container terminals at Piers II and III of the port of Piraeus,
handled 1.15 million TEUs (-3.8%), the Suez Canal Container
Terminal of the Egyptian port of Port Said handled 967 thousand TEUs
(-3.5%), the Kumport Terminal of the Turkish port of Kumport (Istanbul)
COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain),
active in the Spanish ports of Bilbao and Valencia, has moved
970 thousand TEUs (+23.2%) and Vado Gateway terminals (APM Terminals Vado)
and Reefer Terminal of the Italian port of Vado Ligure have
handled 108 thousand TEUs (+32.5%) and 14 thousand TEUs respectively
(-16,9%).
In the first nine months of this year, total traffic in the
terminal of the COSCO Shipping Ports network was equal to
over 83.1 million TEUs, with an increase of +6.8% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023, of which 57.8 million TEUs (+8.1%)
in Chinese terminals and 25.3 million TEUs (+4.1%) in terminals
Foreign Affairs.