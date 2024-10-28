Assologistica has published a practical guide to customs reform

Assologistica Cultura e Formazione, the training branch of
Assologistica, has published a "Practical guide to the reform
customs" which comes a few days after the reform of the rules
having been published last October 3 in the "Official Gazette"
Official" Legislative Decree No. 141 of 26 September 2024
on national provisions supplementing the Code
and revision of the system of sanctions in
excise duties and other indirect taxes on production and
consumption, which follows the enabling law for the reform of the
fiscal.
In the publication of Assologistica Culture and Training
are illustrated and analyzed, with numerous and useful practical cases,
The news and also the critical issues that the new plant
submits. "It is - underlined the lawyer
Ettore Sbandi, of counsel at Deloitte, project coordinator -
the first complete guide to be published in Italy on customs reform,
in which, in a team effort, they participated
professionals and operators in the shipping and marketing sector
international trade. Cyclically - specified Sbandi -
Assologistica will return to work to implement it and
update it with the news of law and practice: interventions
of the authorities and possible new regulatory grafts are
in fact, expected in the next period and, for this reason, the work
was born immediately with the intention of being a dynamic and
in evolution, although it already wants to respond to the first
needs for updating and in-depth analysis that the market has
presented".
The guide will be sent free of charge to those who register,
at
https://culturaeformazione.assologistica.it/calendario-seminari.html,
to the two free webinars of Assologistica Cultura e Formazione that took place
will take place on 11 November and 3 December 2024 entitled "Reform
Customs: most relevant news and critical issues
introduced by Legislative Decree 141-2024" held
by the lawyer Sbandi.