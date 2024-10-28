The last two of the 13 new MCT quay cranes have arrived in the port of Gioia Tauro
They can work on container ships with a capacity of up to 25 thousand TEUs
Gioia Tauro
October 28, 2024
Today in the port of Gioia Tauro the last two of the
13 new quay cranes from the Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT),
The company that manages the container terminal of the
Calabrian airport. The 13 lifting equipment are part of the
investments planned at the time of the acquisition in 2019
of the entire ownership of MCT by Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL) of the MSC shipping group: the first new
ship-to-shore cranes arrived in Gioia Tauro in November 2019
followed by others last February, by a further four at the beginning of the
October and by the two today that completed the crane park of
quay that now consists of 25 STS cranes and three mobile cranes.
The two new quay cranes, like those that arrived in port
9 October, will be able to serve large ships
ocean also with a capacity of 25 thousand TEUs. They have a weight
of 1,800 tonnes, a distance between the trolleys (binary spreads)
of 30 meters, a lifting height under the spreader of 54
meters, a total lifting stroke of 75 meters and a height of
total of 95 meters which reaches 141 meters with the arm
raised, with lifting capacity under the spreader of 65
Tons.
