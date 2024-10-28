Maersk confirms its participation in the service between Turkey and the East Coast USA with stopovers in Salerno, Livorno and Tanger Med

Danish shipping company Maersk Line has confirmed its
participation in the new line that will connect ports
of Turkey with stopovers on the east coast of the USA through the
Italian ports of Salerno and Livorno and the Moroccan port of Tanger
Med, a new service that will also involve the German
Hapag-Lloyd, partner of the Danish carrier in the Gemini alliance
Cooperation, in collaboration with Israel's ZIM
(
of 28
October
2024).
Maersk has announced that the new weekly service,
called TA10 by the company, it will be inaugurated next
February 1st and will call at the ports of Ambarli, Izmit
Korfezi, Izmir Aliaga, Salerno, Livorno, Tanger Med, Newark,
Norfolk, Savannah, and Port Everglades.