Port of Livorno, seized a load of 40 kilos of cocaine

In the port of Livorno, the financiers of the Livorno Group and officials from the local Rebirth Antifraud Office of the Customs Office have arrested three subjects and seized 36 kilograms of cocaine, amounting to 40 kilograms of astounding, concealed in a containers from South America. In the course of the usual diuturnal customs and supervisory activities in customs spaces, financiers and Customs officials discovered the three entities that, unduly accessed at night within the port, were catching up cocaine from the container and have been caught in the full scourge of crime.
The astonishing, after being sampled and analyzed by the laboratory of the local Dogan Agency and the Monopolies, will be destroyed at an incinerator.