The 2025 budget of the Port Authority of Western Liguria has been approved

On Thursday, the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the financial statements
of the entity that presents revenues for a value of
€617.8 million and expenditure interventions amounting to €731.7 million
largely related to the implementation of the
of the ordinary and
extraordinary. As far as tax revenue is concerned, in 2025
An amount of resources of 59.7 million euros is expected in
consideration - explained the port authority - of the trend of the
maritime traffic (there were 57 million in tax revenue
Tax revenues are expected for 2024 and again 57 million
recorded in the 2023 final financial statements), while, as far as
concerns state fees, revenues of 44 million are expected
euro (49.8 million expected for 2024 and 40.9 million recorded
in the 2023 final balance). Capital receipts amounted to 487.7
million euros, mainly deriving from state transfers and
457 million euros and the forecast of regional operations
financial resources of €29.5 million intended to cover
interventions planned in the planning of works.
On the expenditure front, the provisional budget for 2025
expects current expenditure of €91.9 million and partly
Capital of 623.2 million euros, of which approximately 580.3 million
intended for works, buildings and extraordinary maintenance, 17.2
million for loan repayments, 16.9 million for investments in
tangible and intangible fixed assets.
The Management Committee also approved the annual review
of the Three-Year Operational Plan 2023-2025 as well as the
subscription of the capital increase and simultaneous reduction of the
share capital of the Genoa Airport Spa Company for a
total amount of over 2.9 million euros, of which about 1.8 million
million of the Port Authority, a subject that will be
on the agenda of the next extraordinary meeting of the
airport company scheduled for next November 6.