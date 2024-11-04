DFDS will not acquire the international transport network of Ekol Logistics

The Danish shipping and logistics group DFDS has announced the
renunciation of the acquisition of the international transport network
of the Turkish Ekol Logistics, an operation that the Scandinavian group
had announced last spring
(
of 9
April
2024). Specifying that the transaction was subordinate
regulatory approvals and certain
contractual conditions, DFDS explained that the latter are not
met within the agreed deadline and therefore DFDS has
the agreement is terminated and the transaction will not take place.
The Turkish company replied that it had decided to withdraw
from the agreement "because - said the president of
Ekol Logistics, Ahmet Musul - we were faced with requests
that did not coincide with our values, with our
principles and with our professionalism".
"Twenty-four hours before the passage of the
added Musul - we were faced with a request for
review and reduction of the value of the agreement by the
president of DFDS. We replied that if they had insisted on
asking for a discount would have canceled the transaction. It was not for the
digit. It was inappropriate for them to make this request on the last
day and we cancelled the agreement".
Meanwhile, the Danish group has announced a downward adjustment
of the forecasts for the financial year 2024 which it now considers
will be filed with an operating profit of between 1.5 and 1.7
billion Danish kroner compared to the previous forecast of
1.7-2.1 billion. Annual revenue growth, first
expected to be between +8 and +11%, is now expected to
+8-10%. DFDS specified that this revision is a consequence of
a more widespread slowdown in the European market compared to
previously envisaged and to more
Lockout in land transport markets in Northern Europe
and in the maritime transport of rolling stock in the Mediterranean,
with current conditions that the company believes will continue for the
remaining part of 2024, while previously a
recovery in the last part of the year. DFDS also specified that
the termination of the contract with Ekol Logistics could also have
some financial impact in the fourth quarter of 2024.