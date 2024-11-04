The crisis in the Red Sea has caused a hole of six billion dollars in Egypt's coffers

The crisis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait region and in the Sea
Southern Red, where since the end of last year ships in
transit are the subject of attacks carried out by the Houthi rebels with
drones, missiles and boats, has led to lower revenues in the
state coffers of Egypt amounting to about six billion dollars to
due to the reduction of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal. The
the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday
and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, on the occasion of a meeting with
the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO), Arsenio Dominguez. It is necessary to specify that the
Suez Canal Authority reported revenues generated
directly from the collection of ship transit charges
in the Egyptian canal amounted in the first eight months of 2024 to
117.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.4 billion), with
a decrease of 93 billion EGP pounds (1.9 billion EGP)
dollars) compared to the corresponding period of 2023.
During the meeting, the Minister expressed his
Egypt's satisfaction with the imminent inauguration in
Alessandria of the IMO Regional Representative Office for
Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which is expected to open in the
coming months.
Meanwhile, Egypt's Egyptian Global Logistics (EGL) has announced
that she has been appointed shipping agent of the
Chinese container shipping Vuxx Shipping to which in the months
Reel Shipping of Dubai has transferred all its
maritime services with Russia. EGL announced that Vuxx Shipping
has scheduled calls at the Egyptian port of El Dekheila of its two
weekly scheduled services connecting China with Russian ports
of Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg.