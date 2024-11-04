Sébastien Romani is the new CEO of Forship Spa

Sébastien Romani, Group Commercial Director
Corsica Sardinia Ferries, will also take on the position of
CEO of Forship Spa, the company that
manages the Corsica Ferries - Sardinia Ferries trademarks in
Italy. Romani, who joined the group in 2000 and boasts of
consolidated experience in the maritime sector and a deep
knowledge of business dynamics, will be supported by
Matteo Giannelli, armament commander and operations director of the
Italian ports, and by the other members of the Board of Directors
administration, Francesco Ranise, technical and safety director,
Claudio Baratta (deputy person ashore) and Vincenzo Esposito,
hotel technical director.
On the occasion of the appointment, Romani thanked "the engineer
Scognamiglio for the passing of an important and great
responsibility".
Forship operates a fleet of 13 vessels and deals directly with
of all services to users: from booking, to boarding,
to the reception, to the catering services on board. In Savona-Vado
Ligurian, in an area of 50,000 square meters in concession since 1998,
the organizational, administrative and
logistics.