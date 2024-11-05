DFDS' ro-ro service between the ports of Damietta and Trieste will be inaugurated on 29 November

At the end of this month, Denmark's DFDS will activate
the announced new ro-ro service between Egypt and Italy which
will connect the ports of Damietta and Trieste
January
January
2024). The line, which will have a weekly frequency,
will be inaugurated on November 29 starting from
North African port of call which is scheduled every Friday,
while departures from the Italian port will take place on Mondays
with a transit time of about 68 hours.
The Danish group announced today that it has reached an agreement with the
Pan Marine Shipping Services of the Egyptian group Pan Marine for
secure a terminal in the port of Damietta dedicated to this
new service and able to handle all shipments
planned.