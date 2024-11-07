In the third quarter, DFDS Group revenues grew by +11.0%

In the third quarter of 2024, the revenues of the shipping group and
grew by +11.0% having amounted to almost
DKK eight billion (€1.1 billion) compared to
Adjusted revenues of 1.2 billion crowns in the period
July-September last year. In the ferry segment alone
The Group reported revenues of SEK 5.08 billion
(+27.0%), of which €3.04 billion generated by the transport of goods
(-6.2%) and €2.05 billion from passenger transport (+171.1%). The
The Group's logistics activities generated revenues of
3.22 billion (+1.6%). EBITDA stood at 1.56
billion crowns (-3.1%), with a contribution of 1.28 billion (+69.1%)
from the ferry division, of which 410 million (-36.1%) from the
and 873 million (+659.1%) from the passenger segment, and 256 million
million from logistics activities (-14.1%). Operating profit
totalled SEK 886 million (-11.4%), with a contribution of
792 million from ferries (+121.2%) and 50 million from activities
logistics (-42.5%). DFDS closed the third quarter of this year
with a net profit of DKK 656 million (-13.0%).
From an operational point of view, in the period the ferry fleet
of the group transported 10.08 million linear metres of rolling stock
(+5.6%), of which 3.38 million (+1.5%) in the North Sea, 1.33 million
(-5.5%) in the Mediterranean, 4.11 million (+3.2%) in the Mediterranean channel
Channel Channel, 868 thousand (+5.0%) in the Baltic Sea and 391 thousand in the Strait of
Gibraltar, the latter market in which the group is
recently entered with the acquisition of FRS Iberia
(
of 18
September 2023). In the third quarter of 2024, passengers
transported by the ships of the Danish group were 2.74 million
(+216,5%).