Last September, the sharp contraction in the
ship traffic in the Suez Canal has been in place since the beginning of the year and
due to the effect of attacks on ships conducted by the rebels
Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.
As has been uninterruptedly since last March, also in September 2024 the
transits were half of those of last year
the crossings of 1,042 ships having been recorded, with a
down -52.4% on September 2024, of which 428 tankers
(-38.2%) and 614 ships of other types (-59.0%). Tonnage
of ships transited the canal last September
result of 41.1 million tonnes SCNT (-68.9%) and the
maritime traffic in the Egyptian waterway has led to the
collection of 15.5 billion Egyptian pounds (314 million EGP)
dollars) of transit rights (-41.3%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the Suez Canal was
crossed by a total of 3,196 ships, with a decrease in
-51.0% compared to the July-September period last year, of which 1,261
tankers (-39.5%) and 1,935 other types of ships (-56.4%). The
net tonnage of ships transited was equal to
a total of 127.2 million tonnes SCNT (-68.4%) and the
paid by the ships that have crossed the canal are
amounted to 47.3 billion EGP pounds (-42.1%).
In the first nine months of this year, ship traffic in the canal
was 10,071 ships, down -48.8% on the same
period of 2023, of which 3,782 tankers (-40.8%) and 6,289 ships
of other types (-52.7%), for a total SCNT tonnage of
407.1 million tons (-65.4%). Transit charges levied
amounted to 133.0 billion EGP pounds in the period
(-43,9%).
Meanwhile, this morning the Suez Canal Authority
celebrated the success of the transit in the canal in the past few hours of the
Dourado floating dock, built by the Brazilian
Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA) of the Singaporean group Seatrium, which
comes from Singapore and is bound for Turkey.
The crossing, which took place at a speed of less than
four knots, lasted about 24 hours and the Dourado, with
its width of 90 meters, was the floating dock
ever passed through the Suez Canal. The operation is
was conducted with the use of the two tugs Hulk II and
Maverick I of the Star Matrix in Hong Kong that have led
the basin, 450 meters long and weighing about 91 thousand tons,
assisted by five other tugs of the Maritime Authority,
Suez Canal.
Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority,
highlighted that the transit from south to north of the floating basin
Dourado was made possible thanks to the completion of the
of the works to expand the canal that allowed its
widening by 40 meters to the east.