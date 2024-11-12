Meeting in Rome between representatives of Italian ports and ports in Florida

Yesterday in Rome a delegation from the ports of Florida, composed of
by Florida's Chief of Delegation and Secretary of Transportation, Jared
Perdue, and by representatives of the ports of Port Canaveral, Port
Everglades, Port Manatee and Miami, met with representatives
of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), the president of the
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
North-Central Region. Pino Musolino, and the representatives of the Port Authorities
of the Northern Adriatic Sea, the Strait and the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern. The visit of the delegates of the US ports makes
part of an expanded mission that also sees the presence of the
Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, who will be
received at Palazzo Chigi.
During the meeting, it was agreed to start a
Compare to find common themes to set up a task on
benchmarking such as innovation and sustainability, but
also issues related to dialogue with the territories that host the ports.
The foundations were therefore laid for a protocol that provides for a
working group of both Italian and Italian Port Authorities
which will explore each theme from a
global, with exchanges of practices and experiences also on the
field.
"We believe - commented the president of Assoporti,
Rodolfo Giampieri - that every activity aimed at improving
knowledge and awareness of issues such as innovation and
sustainability are of great value, as well as the
port-city relationship is a vital element of work
of the association. It is a matter of systematizing different skills
transversal, and we are ready to make our contribution as a system
Italian port sector".
For their part, the organizers of Select Florida have
declared its willingness to continue its efforts
activities of organizing further meetings, also in
on the occasion of the visit of the Italian ports in the USA of which
plans a next appointment in April 2025 to take part
at Seatrade Cruise Global, the leading trade fair
international cruise industry, where it is expected that the
formalized the protocol between the Italian ports and those of the
Florida.