The sale of the Santandrea shipping company from Pacorini to Aprile has been completed

The Trieste-based Pacorini group has completed the sale of the
shipping company Santandrea Srl alla genovese ad
Aprile Spa, a Genoese company of the Savino Del Bene group
active in the freight forwarding industry with over 125 years of
experience. Santandrea was founded in 1989 in Trieste. 'The
reasons that led us to this decision - he explained
the CEO of the Pacorini group, Enrico Pacorini,
commenting on the sale - reside in the awareness that
Santandrea's entry into the Savino Del Bene group will be able to
represent an opportunity for growth and development
of the activity".
Ivo Giovannini, president and CEO of
Genoese April which will soon celebrate 50 years of
activities, highlighted the importance of the acquisition "for
the strategic position of the port of Trieste of extreme interest
both for April, which extends its presence in Italy and for
the entire Savino Del Bene group and for the possible synergies
that will contribute to the growth of Santandrea".