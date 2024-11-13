In the summer quarter, passenger traffic in Global Ports Holding's cruise terminals grew by +27.5%

In the third quarter of this year, the cruise terminals managed by
by Turkey's Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the largest
independent cruise industry, have
recorded a traffic of over 4.6 million passengers, with a
increase of +27.5% over the corresponding period of 2023, traffic that
was generated by the calls of 1,369 ships (+25.5%). In
in particular, the group's terminals in the Americas have landed at the
447 ships (+48.0%) for a total of almost 1.7 million passengers
(+56.3%), in terminals in the western Mediterranean and on the coast
Atlantic Ship of Europe and Africa, 300 ships docked (+6.8%)
for a traffic of over 1.2 million passengers (+9.3%),
terminals in the central Mediterranean recorded 301 calls
ships (+44.0%) for a total of 888 thousand passengers (+17.6%) and
terminals in the Mediterranean the calls of 314 ships (+9.0%) for 762 thousand
passengers (+22.9%).
Parent company Global Investment Holdings (GIH) said
In the first nine months of this year, port activities
managed by GPH generated revenues of approximately 6.1 billion
Turkish lira ($177 million), up +23% on the
same period of 2023 net of the impact of IFRIC 12
relating to agreements for concession services that in the first nine
months of 2024 amounted to 767.8 million Turkish lira and
of 994.6 million in the corresponding period of last year. In the
January-September period of this year port activities
contributed to the Group's EBITDA
GIH amounted to almost 3.8 billion Turkish lira (+22%).