In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia fell by -11.8%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Civitavecchia was 2.31 million tons,
with a decrease of -11.8% over the same period of 2023
determined both by the reduction of loads on unloading and by
those on boarding, respectively 1.40 million
tons (-12.9%) and 910 thousand tons (-10.2%). The main
product segment, that of miscellaneous goods, recorded a
Overall drop of -10.8% with 1.64 million tons of goods
handled, including 1.40 million tonnes of rolling stock
(-12.2%), 235 thousand tons of containerized cargo (-1.9%)
Made with a container handling of 30,114 TEUs
(+0.7%), of which 16,932 full TEUs (-9.5%) and 13,172 empty TEUs
(+17,6%). Dry bulk cargo with
283 thousand tons (-36.0%), a reduction that was
caused by the almost zero coal traffic caused by the
from the upcoming decommissioning of the Enel thermoelectric plant in
Torrevaldaliga Nord, which fell by -99.5% to just 1,500
tons, while cargoes of metallurgical products, minerals of
iron, minerals and non-ferrous metals totaled 206 thousand
tonnes (+91.1%), those of minerals and building materials
62 thousand tons (+157.5%) and other dry bulk 14 thousand
tons (-54.1%). In the liquid bulk sector, traffic is
grew by +14.2% to 388 thousand tons of petroleum products
Refined.
In the passenger sector, maritime services traffic
was 877 thousand people (-5.4%) and that of the
cruise passengers of 1.44 million passengers (+2.7%), of which 749 thousand
disembarkation/embarkation (+5.2%) and 692 thousand cruise passengers in transit
(+0,2%).
In the period July-September of this year, the entire system
managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central and Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, consisting of the ports of
Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta, moved 3.78 million
tons of goods (-1.8%).